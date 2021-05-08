Accounting Graduate Yaksh Patel to Join Big Four Firm EY

Yaksh Patel had a dream of obtaining a position with a Big Four accounting firm. He achieved that goal when he received a full-time offer with EY in the tax division this semester.

Traveling from Kenya to attend UTSA, Patel will graduate this spring with his bachelor’s in accounting, but will continue as a graduate student in the 150-hour program.

With his mother’s family living in San Antonio, UTSA was the first choice of universities for Patel. Participating in numerous activities during college, he was a member of the Honors College, the Business Honors Program, the UTSA Ambassadors and the Indian Cultural Association.

“I was in the first class of the Business Honors Program,” said Patel, who also worked as a business research assistant at UTSA’s Small Business Development Center. “The honors core business classes were smaller, and they were taught by the best professors. I was able to learn more in-depth knowledge and gain a greater understanding for the subjects.”

Crediting faculty members like Patrick Lee and Ron Sweet with helping him excel academically, Patel enjoyed courses where he was exposed to real-world case analysis.

Always looking for ways to expand his development, Patel participated in programs such as the LeaderShape Institute sponsored by the college’s Center for Student Professional Development (CSPD) and an accounting exploratory program hosted by PwC in Austin.

“These programs helped me become a better leader and helped me decide on the tax field,” said Patel. “They gave us assessments to determine our strengths and what positions aligned with them.”

Laser focused on accounting since his freshman year, Patel began attending networking events hosted by the college’s CSPD. “I’ve been attending EY events since I was a freshman,” he said. Looking for an accounting internship, he received seven different offers before choosing the EY internship.

This spring he completed a virtual internship in their tax division. “It was pretty awesome, he said. “I did the internship in tax, and I loved it.”

Patel prepared 1040s and did some accounting work for corporate clients. He said the key to working remotely was communication. “They want to see if you are a fast learner and that you have a positive attitude,” he said.

Patel encouraged business students looking for internships to participate in networking events offered by the college and UTSA. He said that by attending these types of events you show employers that you are interested in their company.

After completing his internship this spring, he received a full-time tax offer with EY for July 2022 when he completes his master’s degree. “Knowing that I already have a full-time job offer allows me to focus even more on my education this next year,” said Patel.

“The Carlos Alvarez College of Business created a lot of opportunities for me,” said Patel. “They helped me get a good job with a good firm—one of the Big Fours. They helped me achieve my dream.”

—Wendy Frost