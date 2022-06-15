Wenbo Wu Named Chair of the Department of Management Science and Statistics

Wenbo Wu has been named chair of the Department of Management Science and Statistics in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA. He had served as interim chair of the department since fall 2021.

“Wenbo is an excellent addition to our college’s leadership team,” said Jonathon Halbesleben, dean of the Alvarez College of Business. “His entrepreneurial vision for the department is critical during this time as we forge new connections with UTSA’s School of Data Science. I look forward to seeing the department thrive under his leadership.”

Wu, who has been at UTSA since 2018, is an active researcher in the field of statistics and data science. His research interests include high-dimensional data modeling and inference, dimension reduction, variable selection and causal inference. He is also collaborative, working with researchers in disciplines such as finance, marketing, engineering and computer science. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” said Wu, who is also the Graham Weston Endowed Professor. “The leadership in the college as well as my faculty colleagues have been incredibly supportive. I look forward to growing my administrative leadership experience, making impactful decisions and working more closely with colleagues both in my department as well as within the college.”

Wu’s plans include creating new degree programs for the department; working closely with the college’s Student Success Center to prepare students to become competitive business professionals through professional development and experiential learning programs; and strengthening connections with industry partners.

“My vision for the department is that we will conduct first-class research, deliver excellent education to our students, support both the college’s and UTSA’s missions and make great impacts to the community,” concluded Wu.

The Department of Management Science and Statistics is home to over 400 students and 20 full-time faculty members. The department, which supports the college’s applied quantitative academic focus, offers four undergraduate programs: a B.B.A. in actuarial science, a B.B.A. in business analytics, a B.B.A. in operations and supply chain management and a B.S. in statistics and data science. At the graduate level, course offerings include a M.S. in statistics and data science and a Ph.D. in applied statistics.

