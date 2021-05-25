Victor De Oliveira Named Fellow of American Statistical Association

Victor De Oliveira, professor of management science and statistics at the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business, was named a fellow of the American Statistical Association. He will be honored during the association’s annual meeting this August.

De Oliveira was recognized for his “innovative and transformative methodological research in Bayesian spatial statistics and modeling non-Gaussian spatially dependent data, for significant contributions to environmental statistics and for success in recruiting and supporting Hispanic STEM graduate students.”

“It is professionally satisfying that my work has been recognized by the statistical community,” said De Oliveira, who joined UTSA’s faculty in 2006. “A big portion of statistical models make assumptions that data follows the bell curve, but many data sets in real life do not follow this pattern. Bayesian analyses of these data sets require new models that combine data with subjective knowledge.”

De Oliveira received his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland. He received the Canadian Journal of Statistics Award in 2018, conferred by the Statistical Society of Canada for most outstanding article in 2017.

Fellows are chosen on the basis of their established reputations and outstanding contributions to statistical science. This designation has been awarded for nearly 100 years. The American Statistical Association is the largest community of statisticians in the world and the second-oldest continuously operating professional association in the United States.

—Wendy Frost