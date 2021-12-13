Undergraduate Real Estate Program Ranked Among Most Affordable Programs

The B.B.A. in Real Estate Finance and Development at the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business was named one of the top 10 undergraduate real estate programs in the country for affordability according to the editors at Bachelor’s Degree Center.

“This is a hands-on degree that merges relevant academic topics with real world industry experiences,” said Tony Ciochetti, the Elmo James Burke Jr. Chair in Real Estate Finance and Development and executive director of the Embrey Real Estate Finance and Development Program.

With 135 majors, the B.B.A. in Real Estate Finance and Development program is designed for students interested in creating and/or managing businesses associated with real estate and the financing, developing and construction of real estate projects.

“We continue to refine the program by engaging with the real estate industry to ensure that our students are trained to meet the needs of employers,” said Ciochetti. “Through professional development programming, round table sessions and networking events, our students have high-impact interactions with industry leaders.”

Students take coursework in areas such as mortgage banking and real estate finance, real estate investment, real estate law and sustainable real estate development as well as business core curriculum classes in accounting, economics, marketing and management.

Through the support of generous donors, the program awards more than $30,000 each year in scholarships to help offset tuition costs.

The college also offers a minor in real estate, a master of science in finance with a real estate concentration, a MBA with a track in real estate finance and development and a graduate certificate.

The rankings were based on tuition rates. Bachelors Degree Center helps prospective bachelor’s degree students find the best educational program most suited to their financial, educational and personal situation.

—Wendy Frost