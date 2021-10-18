Roadrunner Spotlight: Tu Thai

Undergraduate business student Tu Thai is majoring in one of the college’s newest degree fields–business analytics. A member of the college’s Business Honors program, he encourages other Roadrunners to not be afraid to ask for help from their advisors or college faculty and staff members.

Favorite class

One of my favorite classes so far is MS 3073, Business Intelligence and Analytics. It’s not only informational to refresh my understanding of important statistical concepts, but it also includes hands-on experience with analyzing data and drawing conclusions from them.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I am super glad and honored to be a part of the Business Honors Program since my freshman year. Here, I receive lots of opportunities to develop professional skills. The advisors here are nice and truly care for your success as they create lots of opportunities and events for you to participate.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

Throughout the summer of 2021, I was able to get hands-on experience through an internship with UTSA Accounting Services. Here, I got the chance to learn and participate in behind-the-scenes work for student refunds and journal corrections. Moreover, I am able to develop both soft and hard skills for success in the future for my career. This is definitely an experience that will have a lasting impact on my career.

What advice would you give to other business Roadrunners?

To other business Roadrunners, I will say that it is definitely a right decision to join the Carlos Alvarez College of Business here at UTSA. The staff here will do everything to assure that you will be successful. Make use of all the opportunities that the college offers and you will gain valuable experience as well as connections. If you ever have concern, do not hesitate to reach out to any of your advisors or college staff members.

—Wendy Frost