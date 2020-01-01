Top Ten UTSA College of Business Stories of 2019

Looking back through the past year in the UTSA College of Business, we’ve compiled below the Top 10 stories of 2019.

#10–College Partners with Engineering to Offer New Master of Science Degree in Biomedical Technology Commercialization

#9—College Launches New Graduate Certificates in Intelligence Studies and Project Management

#8—UTSA MBA Program Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

#7—First Students Graduate from Online BBA in Cyber Security Program

#6—College Graduate Programs Ranked by Eduniversal

#5—College Receives Over $750,000 from Department of Defense

#4—College’s EMBA Program Ranked No. 11 Globally by CEO Magazine

#3—Finance Students Advance to Finals of Investment Banking Competition

#2—First Executive MBA Class Celebrates 20th Anniversary

#1—College Launches Inaugural Business Honors Program

—Wendy Frost