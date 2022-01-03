Top 10 Stories of 2021
Looking back through the past year in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business, we’ve compiled below the Top 10 stories of 2021.
#10–Online Cyber Security and MBA/MPH Receive National Recognition
#9—College Appoints New Faculty Fellows
#8—College Launches New Operations and Supply Chain Management Degree
#7—Victor De Oliveira Named Fellow of American Statistical Association
#6—M.S. Business Program Named Finalist for 2021 Examples of Excelencia
#5—Carlos Alvarez Honors Tom C. Frost with Creation of $2 Million Chair to Support Business School Dean
#4—College Launches Innovative Degree in Applied Cyber Analytics
#3—Business Researcher Receives $500,000 NSF Grant to Study Ransomware
#2— College Launches Alvarez Fellows Undergraduate Research Program
#1—Carlos and Malú Alvarez Commit $20 Million to UTSA College of Business