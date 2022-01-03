fbpx
Spring semester updates & COVID info Roadrunner Roadmap

Marketing and Communications

Request and Review Process

Connect With Us

Social Media

Annual Report

2020 Annual Report

Annual Reports

Top 10 Stories of 2021

Posted on January 3, 2022 by - Current News

Top 10Looking back through the past year in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business, we’ve compiled below the Top 10 stories of 2021.

#10Online Cyber Security and MBA/MPH Receive National Recognition

#9College Appoints New Faculty Fellows 

#8College Launches New Operations and Supply Chain Management Degree

#7Victor De Oliveira Named Fellow of American Statistical Association

#6M.S. Business Program Named Finalist for 2021 Examples of Excelencia

#5Carlos Alvarez Honors Tom C. Frost with Creation of $2 Million Chair to Support Business School Dean

#4College Launches Innovative Degree in Applied Cyber Analytics

#3Business Researcher Receives $500,000 NSF Grant to Study Ransomware

#2College Launches Alvarez Fellows Undergraduate Research Program

#1Carlos and Malú Alvarez Commit $20 Million to UTSA College of Business

Wendy Frost

Creating Bold Futures

Request Information About Us

© 2022 The University of Texas at San Antonio | One UTSA Circle San Antonio, TX 78249 | Information: (210) 458-4011

X