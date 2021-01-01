Top 10 College of Business Stories of 2020

Looking back through the past year in the UTSA College of Business, we’ve compiled below the Top 10 stories of 2020.

#10–Are Stock Markets Susceptible to COVID?

#9—Liu Foundation Family Program Alumni Donate Medical Masks

#8—College Offers New Graduate Certificate in Cyber Security

#7—Clinton Langford Named UTSA Accounting Alumnus of the Year

#6—Executive MBA Program Ranked No. 8 by CEO Magazine

#5—Pre-Ph.D. Program Established in College of Business

#4—College of Business Receives $400,000 Grant from Raytheon Technologies

#3—College Opens Cyber Range to Provide Simulated Cyber Security Training

#2—College Launches New BBA in Business Analytics Degree

#1—Dean Gerry Sanders Stepping Down for Role at UNLV