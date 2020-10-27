Dr. Rajeev Suri, EMBA’20 (Health Professionals Track)

Dr. Rajeev Suri from UT Health San Antonio reflects on his recent experience as part of the first graduating cohort of the EMBA for Health Professionals at UTSA.

“When I joined the program, my basic plan was to understand more about the finances and the budgeting, because that was the biggest challenge that I had. But I realized that the Executive MBA is not just about finance and budgeting. It is about organizational management, about ethics in business, about cyber security, marketing management, project management. It was much, much more than just a focus related to finance.”

Watch Suri’s video below to hear more about his time as part of the Executive MBA at UTSA.

Taught by award-winning faculty at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), the Healthcare Executive MBA at UTSA extends our Executive Master of Business Administration degree program into the healthcare industry, with the goal of complementing specialized healthcare expertise with general business knowledge and leadership skills. Participants will take general business courses with the full EMBA cohort and break out into smaller groups for healthcare specific courses.

—Melissa Lackey