UTSA Team Places Third in National Supply Chain Competition

A team of students from the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA placed third in the Historically Black College (HBCU) and Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) National Supply Chain case competition held at Arizona State University. Ten teams participated in the competition.

Team members were Austin Chong, Patrick McAuliffe, Meklit Mennu and Chris Winans. The students were advised by Werner Teichroeb, a lecturer in the management science and statistics department in the Alvarez College of Business.

During the three-day event, students were presented with a real-world supply chain management case, which was provided by Applied Materials, a semiconductor and display equipment company. After analyzing the data, they had to present their case to business executives.

Business faculty members Teichroeb and Kefeng Xu, professor of management science and statistics, had six weeks to put together a team.

“The competition was challenging as we had a short period of time to work through the case materials. The participating students did not get much sleep over the three days. We were excited to win third place in our first time competing,” stated Teichroeb.

Navigating how to work under pressure, networking with peers, faculty and business professionals and learning from other team’s approaches are a few of many skills the Alvarez students brought back from their experience in Arizona.

The students look forward to competing in next year’s competition and improving their placement.

