College Launches New Student Success Center

The UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business has launched a new Student Success Center to enhance support services for business students. The center will combine already successful programming in the college to provide a one-stop resource center for business students to achieve their academic, personal and professional goals.

“We are excited to launch this new center in the Alvarez College of Business that will provide invaluable resources for our business students,” said Pamela C. Smith, interim dean and Bodenstedt Chair in the Alvarez College of Business. “This collaborative center allows us to connect with our students throughout their academic journey in support of UTSA’s classroom to career initiative.”

As part of UTSA’s new Academic Success District, the Alvarez Student Success Center will offer tutoring, professional development workshops, experiential learning programs, leadership and academic programs as well as career services for undergraduate and graduate business students.

“Student success has always been a priority in the Alvarez College of Business, but now it has a collaborative home,” said Rosa Garza-Girdy, assistant dean of undergraduate studies. “We’ve combined several successful college resources and strategically located the center in the main corridor of the Business Building to enhance accessibility for our students.”

Programming offered by the center includes the following.

Academic support programs such as live and on-demand tutoring, review sessions and study groups

Business Honors program for high-achieving students

Career and professional development services, which previously had been provided by the Center for Student Professional Development, will become part of the new success center. This includes the Career Action Program, job search workshops, networking events with corporate partners and one-on-one counseling in support of securing internships and full-time job opportunities.

Experiential learning programs such as global and cultural experiences, international immersions and speaker series

Leadership development opportunities through seminars and business student organizations

Student life programming such as new student orientation, well-being services, Roadrunner Days and community service activities

“The mission of our college is to transform our business students into business professionals,” said Smith. “As part of this endeavor we’ll be able to more fully prepare Alvarez students to thrive not only academically, but also professionally.”

A formal dedication for the Alvarez Student Success Center will be planned once renovations are complete, and campus operations return to normal. The center will be located in BB 2.01.08.

For more information or to contact the Alvarez Student Success Center, call (210) 458-2200 or visit their website.