UTSA Student Chapter Receives Superior Merit Award from SHRM

The UTSA student chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) earned the Superior Merit Award for 2019-2020 from the national chapter of SHRM.

“This honor indicates prestige among the student chapters and recognizes excellence in providing growth and development opportunities to its members,” said Aimee Laun, SHRM chapter adviser and director of the college’s Center for Student Professional Development. “This award also increases the marketability of the student members, who will be highly-sought after among hiring professionals.”

The SHRM student chapter merit award program encourages the development of more effective student chapters and distinguishes outstanding activities and projects. Chapters are recognized based on chapter operations, chapter programming, professional development of members, support of the human resource profession and SHRM engagement.

“Today’s members of our student chapters are the HR leaders of tomorrow. They are the movers and shakers of the future, and we cannot understate the vital role they play in SHRM’s success,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, SHRM president and CEO. “The University of Texas at San Antonio is evidence that the future of HR is, indeed, in good hands. I applaud their accomplishments and ability to fiercely move forward during a time of such change and uncertainty in the workplace.”

The UTSA student chapter was led last year by Kaitlyn Stevens, ’20, who graduated with a degree in management with a concentration in human resources.

As a result of this achievement, the San Antonio Human Resources Management Association presented the chapter with a $500 performance award.

“It was a pleasure to see the members connect classroom learning to career application throughout the year,” said Laun. “I am confident they will be successful in any endeavors they choose to pursue.”

For more information regarding the UTSA SHRM Chapter, please visit their Rowdy Link page or follow them on Facebook.

SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With more than 300,000 HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally.

–Wendy Frost