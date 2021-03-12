Roadrunner Spotlight: Sergio Terrazas

Undergraduate finance major Sergio Terrazas is the perfect example of how transfer students can succeed at UTSA. Transferring from Northwest Vista College, he has taken advantage of all of the university’s resources. “Transitioning to a four-year college can be difficult, but UTSA offers a bevy of organizations and resources to help transfer students succeed.” Active in a variety of organizations, he will be interning this summer with Dell Technologies.

Favorite class

My favorite class would have to be Principles of Investment. It was interesting and fun to see how markets react to news such as the unemployment report or an earnings report for a company. It definitely gave me a better perspective as to understanding fluctuations within markets and how a company performs.

Favorite professor

My favorite professor is Ron Sweet. He has plenty of industry experience. His passion for finance is contagious, and it just makes you want to learn more about it. I think one of the biggest things an instructor can do is to motivate and inspire you to learn the hard stuff which in turn will differentiate you as a finance candidate, and Professor Sweet does that really well.

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

I think COVID affected me in the way that I had to learn how to adapt to an online setting. As a peer mentor, this was something that took some getting used to. Especially not being able to communicate in a face-to-face setting. However, adapting to this online format made me learn skills I otherwise wouldn’t have learned.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

I’m a finance major so through my classes I have learned how to evaluate companies by using earnings data and financial data. This has really helped me in interviews because staying up-to-date with financial news and applying what I learned in my finance classes have led me to have successful interviews.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I’ve been involved as a Business Senator for UTSA SGA, Peer Mentor for First-Gen Transfer Student Center at UTSA and as a member of The Investment Society at UTSA.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

Currently I’ve been really enjoying The Mandalorian. Also, can never go wrong with The Weeknd.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I had a business internship at my prior institution and being a peer mentor has definitely helped me cultivate my leadership and teamwork skills. I am also looking forward to interning with Dell Technologies this summer and learning the most I can in their finance department.

What are your future career plans?

My career plans involve being a financial analyst and going to graduate school to gain additional specializations and to learn the most I can.

