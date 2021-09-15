Juan Manuel Sanchez Named Fellow of HACU Leadership Academy

Juan Manuel Sanchez, associate dean of graduate studies and research in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business, was one of 25 academics nationwide named a fellow in the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo.

The one-year fellowship program is designed to prepare the next generation of culturally-diverse leaders for executive leadership roles in higher education, in particular, at Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs).

“I see this as an opportunity to further my professional development and to serve the college better,” said Sanchez, who is also director of the college’s Ph.D. program and a professor of accounting. “It seemed like a good opportunity to learn more about leadership and what it takes to run a university.”

A renowned researcher in executive compensation and corporate governance, Sanchez earned his Ph.D. from UTSA after a successful career in industry with Deloitte and SBC Communications. He received tenure at the University of Arkansas and worked at Texas Tech in his first administrative role as the Ph.D. program director.

“Since joining UTSA’s faculty in 2017, Dr. Sanchez has actively taken on leadership roles that have progressively increased in scope and magnitude,” said Interim Dean Pamela C. Smith. “He coordinated the launch of a new part-time Ph.D. program in information technology and artificial intelligence, expanded graduate enrollments by 125% and enhanced the college’s research programs and funding. As an alumnus of The PhD Project, he is dedicated to promoting the value of a graduate education to minority students.”

“One of the reasons I went into academia was to learn,” he said. “This fellowship will allow me to strengthen my tool box and network with like-minded individuals.”

Participants engage in a variety of leadership development activities throughout the year including three seminars and numerous webinars covering topics such as developing a vision, fundraising and external and legislative relations. Mentored by nationally-recognized administrators, the fellows will also develop a project beneficial to their home institution.

“I’m eager to learn best practices for creating a shared vision within academia,” said Sanchez. “I’m also excited to learn about fundraising and resource development. With the college’s recent naming, now is the perfect time to strengthen our relationships with alumni and the community for even greater success.”

The Leadership Academy was developed as a direct response to the declining rate of Hispanic university presidents despite the unprecedented growth of U.S. Hispanic college student enrollment. Founded in 1986, HACU champions Hispanic success in higher education and is the only national association representing existing and emerging HSIs.

—Wendy Frost