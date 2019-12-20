50th Anniversary Alumni: Ruben Mancha, MS ’05, Ph.D. ’10

Rubén Mancha traveled almost 5,000 miles from the Canary Islands to continue his education at UTSA. He came as part of a certificate exchange program and stayed to finish his master’s degree in the management of technology. He returned to UTSA to pursue a Ph.D. in information technology.

Prior to entering the program, he considered himself more of a laboratory scientist, earning a bachelor’s degree in food science and technology in Spain. But, he left UTSA with an appreciation for the value of business education and research.

“I wouldn’t be here today without my UTSA degrees,” said Mancha, who is assistant professor of information systems at Babson College. “My education showed me the value of a career in academia, business research and the guiding of society’s future entrepreneurs.”

Reflecting on his Ph.D. experience, Mancha recalls the intimacy of the program. “Our classes were smaller seminars, and discussions would carry over to lunch. I particularly enjoyed a teaching seminar taught by Rick Utecht.”

Mancha is clearly succeeding along this career path. In 2017 he was named one of the top 40 under 40 faculty members by Poets and Quants, and this year he was voted by Babson’s graduating class as one of the most impactful professors. He also received the Dean’s Award for Teaching Excellence in the graduate school.

“Babson is a dream school,” said Mancha, who teaches core information technology courses in their full-time MBA program. “My research focuses on how individuals and organizations innovate with digital technologies.

“UTSA has evolved a lot over the years,” he said. “As a student the campus changed each year with the addition of new dorms and the Campus Recreation Center. I liked the intimacy of the classes and the interaction with the faculty. I credit the late Jan Clark with leading me down this pathway.”

—Wendy Frost