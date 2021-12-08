Graduating Senior Rozina Dhanani Begins a New Journey

Completing a milestone journey, Rozina Dhanani will graduate this month with her B.B.A. in accounting and a 4.0 grade point average from the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business. An international student from India, Dhanani transferred to UTSA from San Antonio College.

Dhanani chose to major in accounting and specialize in tax because she was looking to do something challenging.

“Within the tax discipline change happens constantly, and you have to keep your knowledge up-to-date,” she said. “You get to learn and grow every day.”

Adapting to life at UTSA, Dhanani joined Tau Sigma, a transfer student society.

“This organization provided great support to me,” said Dhanani, who works as a supplemental instruction leader with the Tomas Rivera Center. “Connecting with your peers who have gone through the same experience as you aided my transition.” She also met with a peer mentor from the First Year Experience program to learn about UTSA’s resources her first year.

Because of her academic background, Dhanani was admitted to UTSA’s Honors College and received a Distinguished Transfer scholarship. After her first semester she also joined the college’s Business Honors Program.

Through the college’s Business Honors Program she participated in several high-impact experiences including a virtual cultural immersion, a two-week leadership program and even an origami class. She also attended workshops on resume building and networked with alumni and executives as part of coffee conversation events.

“The Business Honors Program helped me boost my confidence,” she said. “I learned about networking, interviewing and resume development through their co-curricular activities.”

Struggling to find an internship because of her international status, Dhanani credits faculty member Brandon Howard with shining the spotlight on her to help her find a position. She will be a tax intern with Exencial Wealth Advisors this spring.

Dhanani met Howard through his work as an advisor with Beta Alpha Psi and the Accounting Professionals of Tomorrow—two student organizations that she joined.

While one chapter closes this month with the completion of her bachelor’s degree, it is just the beginning of another academic journey. She will immediately begin the Master of Accountancy program at UTSA following graduation.

“I’ve learned so much at UTSA,” she said. “Through networking events and interacting with my classmates, it has been a great experience. I’m looking forward to getting my CPA and working for an organization that lets you explore the industry.”

—Wendy Frost