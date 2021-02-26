Roadrunner Spotlight: MBA Student Roxana Hinojosa

Networking is a critical component when it comes to career development, and MBA student Roxana Hinojosa can attest to that. Through participation in the student organization APICS, a leading supply chain professional organization, she connected with an executive from Dell and was offered a full-time position with their Global Supply Chain Operations Group. In addition to her degree, she is also pursuing a graduate certificate in operations and supply chain management.

Favorite class

Supply Chain Management

Favorite professor

Dr. Kefeng Xu, Dr. Mark Leung and Dr. Mark Phillips

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

As an events professional, COVID significantly affected my work. Due to the uncertainty, many events were cancelled and caused me to reevaluate the career track that I wanted to pursue. I decided to leave my position and focus solely on my studies. I was able to take a deep dive and reprioritize my school work, which was what led to my ability to develop myself in a much more impactful and significant way.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

During this program I have learned so much, but the one thing that all my classes has taught me is to always ask “why” and pursue a deeper understanding of the business world. I have truly learned the value of relationships and the impact that networking and seeking professional development can have as you further your career.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

APICS/ ASCM

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I’m currently listening to an audiobook The Age of Miracles by Karen Thompson Walker, as well as reading The Clan of the Cave Bear by Jean M. Auel. As far as music goes, you can always count on me listening to The Backstreet Boys – classic.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I’ve previously interned at AT&T, Northwestern Mutual and worked full-time at a local museum in sales and event management.

What are your future career plans?

Upon graduation, I will be joining Dell Technologies within their Global Supply Chain Operations Group.

—Wendy Frost