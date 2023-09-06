Roadrunner Spotlight: Sarah Pennington

Meet Sarah Pennington, a graduate student from Fredericksburg, Texas earning her Master of Science in Business at the Carlos Alvarez College of Business!

Expected Graduation: Spring 2024

Favorite class, professor, or topic you’ve learned about this year?

My favorite class so far has been MGT 5043, Management and Behavioral Organizations. In this class we were able to look deeper into how to manage teams and why certain managers act differently than others. With my previous work as territory manager, it was very useful to pull from my own experiences and relate it to the content taught in class.

What hobbies or interests do you have outside of school?

My hobbies outside of school include reading, cooking and ranching. My family lives on a ranch where we raise cows. Being able to help run this family business has taught me a lot about the unexpected in business, but has also given me the opportunity to develop my agricultural skills all while getting to spend quality time with my family.

What is the most memorable experience you have had at UTSA so far?

My most memorable experience so far has been going to lunch with some of my cohort after a long study session and being able to relax and get to know each other more!

What challenges have you faced in your academic journey, and how did you overcome them?

Coming from a professional environment, coming back to school has been a huge adjustment. Luckily, I have a great support system from my cohort and professors, who have made the transition seamless and offer guidance when needed.

Do you have any previous internships or upcoming job offers you are proud of?

I was a teaching assistant for Bruce Stanfill for the summer semester! This experience over the summer helped me understand the teaching part of academia as my current plans are to continue my education by entering a Ph.D. program. I’m continuing as a teaching assistant this academic year, and I am excited to continue to learn and develop these skills through the fall and spring semesters.

What do you hope to achieve in your future career?

My future career plans include continuing my education and obtaining my Ph.D. I am aiming to join a program that offers a Ph.D. in Behavior in Organizations and Management.

