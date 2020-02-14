Undergraduate Real Estate Program Ranked Among Most Affordable Programs

The University of Texas at San Antonio College of Business Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate Finance and Development degree has been ranked No. 25 among the 40 most affordable undergraduate real estate programs in the nation according to Affordable Schools.

Students in the program take coursework in areas such as sustainable real estate development, mortgage banking, real estate law and principles of construction. In addition to robust academic preparation, students receive mentoring from industry experts through round table discussions, applied projects and presentations under the leadership of the program’s Founders Council.

“This recognition not only highlights the affordability of our program, but addresses the quality of faculty teaching in the program and our efforts to produce the future leaders of the real estate industry,” said Tony Ciochetti, the Elmo James Burke Jr. Chair in Real Estate Finance and Development and executive director of the college’s Embrey Real Estate Finance and Development program. “The San Antonio real estate community has embraced our program and our students by providing internships, mentorships and real word advice that is invaluable to the academic experience.”

The ranking considered average cost of attendance, student-to-faculty ratios and graduation rates using data from the U.S. Department of Education’s NCES College Navigator tool.

With more than 125 majors, the college’s undergraduate real estate finance and development degree program is designed for students interested in creating and/or managing businesses associated with real estate and the conceptualization, financing, developing and construction of real estate projects. The college also offers a master’s degree in finance with a concentration in real estate and a graduate certificate in real estate finance and development.

—Wendy Frost