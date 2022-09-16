Roadrunner Spotlight: Graduate Student Raymond Riojas

Pursuing a M.S. in Data Analytics, graduate student Raymond Riojas aspires to work for a Fortune 500 company after completing his degree. With his rich experience as a Junior Cyber Security Analyst interning for San Antonio’s B.E.A.T. LLC., Raymond is on the right track to achieve his goals.

Favorite class

Data Foundations

Favorite professor

Anthony Rios

Favorite place to study

John Peace Library

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

What I have learned most from my program of study is Python and R language for the dataset.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the college or at UTSA?

I have been involved in the CompTIA Student Chapter for two years at UTSA.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I am currently watching the show ‘Cobra Kai’ on Netflix.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I have interned with B.E.A.T. LLC. in San Antonio as a Junior Cyber Security Analyst.

What are your future career plans?

My future career plans are to work for either USAA or Valero.

What advice would you give to other business Roadrunners?

My advice is to act professionally and communicate well for each interview!

— Rebekah Alegria