Roadrunner Spotlight: Rashid Omer

Rashid Omer is a senior majoring in economics and management. Graduating this May, he has taken our new virtual existence and turned it into a benefit by enrolling in online courses with Harvard Business School. Active at UTSA, he is currently the president of the Muslim Student Association. Focusing on his professional development, he has already completed two internships and will begin a third this summer as a business analyst for USAA.

Favorite class

My favorite classes are Intermediate Microeconomics, Project Management and Management Science & Operations Tech.

Favorite professor

Dr. Jonathan Clark & Mahmut Sonmez

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

In the beginning I was worried about how things were going to turn out, but for me COVID-19 was an amazing virtual opportunity that I took full advantage of. I was accepted and able to enroll in the Harvard Business School Online certification program. It was a 3-month long certification were I got my credential in readiness. I had to take Business Data Analytics, Economics for Managers and Financial Accounting, which were taught by the well-known professors at Harvard. I also got my certification in lean Six Sigma yellow belt. With everything going virtual I found out that this is an amazing chance to enroll in courses and improve yourself. Personally I feel like it is exhausting to sit in front of a computer, but for the most part I felt like I became more focused and ambitious.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

Apart from communication and strategy, the most important concepts that I have learned and gained a better understanding of in my program is case study analysis. I’ve learned how to use regression models and statistical tools to minimize production costs for corporations and how to make financial decisions based on those results.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I am currently the president of the Muslim Student Association at UTSA. For the past two years I have been heavily involved in this organization. I have engaged and organized a lot of social events and brought many people from diverse backgrounds together. I am incredibly proud to say that I have networked with so many people throughout Texas. In my freshman year I was a member of Delta Sigma Pi, a professional business organization where I learned about internships and how to navigate and prepare for an interview.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I watch a lot of TED talks about new ideas and business-related issues. Apart from that I have been watching a show called Money Heist on Netflix. I am also reading a book called Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, which is an amazing read that keeps me engaged during my spare time.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I have had the privilege to work for and under some amazing business professionals and non-profit organizations. In 2019 I successfully complete two internships. I was a tax intern at Guerrero CPA where I collaborated with accountants and managers to plan tax strategies with clients. Later that year, I worked at Vincero as a management intern where we partnered with AT&T and Costco to perform cost benefit analysis for customers. Throughout the year of 2020 I have worked full-time as a business accelerator for Centro. I worked under the economic development department for the city and helped 200 small business recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. This year I am really looking forward to my summer internship that I have accepted at USAA as a business analyst.

What are your future career plans?

I am currently preparing to take my GRE this semester. But after graduation I plan to work full-time this summer at USAA as a business analyst intern. Next year I am planning to enroll in an MBA program with a concentration in project management.

–Wendy Frost