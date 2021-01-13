Roadrunner Spotlight: MA Economics Student Rafae Ahmed

Rafae Ahmed is a graduate student in the college’s Master of Economics program. Learning to adapt like everyone else during the pandemic, he completed an internship last summer with Marathon Petroleum and interns with the company currently. This summer he has been offered an internship with USAA as a credit risk analyst.

Favorite class

Macroeconomic Theory

Favorite professor

Dr. Edgar Ghossoub

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

Transitioning in March was a challenge, but thankfully the professors recognized this challenge and adjusted the courses accordingly. I was still able to learn valuable information and apply it to my summer internship with Marathon Petroleum.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

How to calculate solutions for economic problems that arise in the economy. Specifically with the current situation to the economy due to the coronavirus.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I participated in the Covid grand challenge during my summer semester. As well as, a social justice challenge during the fall semester. Both of which our team was ranked. We achieved a first place position for our social justice proposal, and I couldn’t be more proud of my team for their efforts in achieving this milestone. Working on this proposal was one of my most memorable projects I’ve worked on at UTSA.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I have been watching Cobra Kai on Netflix! I have a younger sister who is a purple belt, and we watch the show together in our spare time.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I interned for Marathon Petroleum over the summer of 2020. I worked as an Information Technology Internal Auditor and am currently interning in the same position at the company. I have recently been offered a summer internship with USAA as a Credit Risk Analyst that I look forward to this summer.

What are your future career plans?

I wish pursue an executive MBA and bring more of my expertise to universities and businesses.

–Wendy Frost