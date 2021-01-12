Advance Your Career with these Professional Development Tips

The UTSA College of Business wants you to “Get it Done in 2021” by setting a New Year’s resolution to work on professional and career development this year.

Here are 10 tips from career advisors in our Center for Student Professional Development to help you down that path.

Tip #1: Set goals for the semester

Set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound (SMART) goals to help you balance your school personal and work demands. Share your goals with a friend who can help keep you on track.

Tip #2: Update your resume

Take advantage of VMock, a resume development tool available free to business students that provides personalized feedback based on your profile, professional and academic experiences. We also have resume tips to help you sell your skills and accomplishments to grab employer’s attention.

Tip #3: Find ways to volunteer

Personally, volunteering connects you with others and can bring a sense of purpose. Professionally, volunteering can help build your skills, experience and network. This volunteer portal is available to UTSA business students to find and record volunteer opportunities.

Tip #4: Get a micro-internship

Maximize your free time over the break to gain career-related experience through a short-term internship. A micro-internship can provide valuable business experience or skill development for your resume. Use this resource from UTSA Career Services to find opportunities.

Tip #5: Listen to podcasts

Listening to podcasts give you access to a wide range of high-quality experts. Gain relevant industry insights and take the opportunity to learn from their experiences.

A few you may want to check out include “How I Built This” with Guy Raz, “Girlboss Radio” with Sophia Amoruso, “InvestTalk” with Steve Peasley and Justin Klein, “Worklife” with Adam Grant and “Brown Ambition” with Mandi Woodruff and Tiffany Aliche.

Tip #6: Earn a LinkedIn Learning Certificate

Select your areas of interest and set a goal for how much time each week you want to spend on that skill. Popular areas to consider include project management, data analytics, small business management and more! Business students can earn LinkedIn Learning Certificates free through the UTSA Career Center.

Tip #7: Create a digital portfolio

A digital portfolio is a collection of work samples or projects that demonstrate your strengths and ability to do a job. Since your portfolio is digital, you can also include the link on a resume or cover letter. Learn more here about creating a digital portfolio.

Tip #8: Shadow in your field

Ask to shadow a more experienced professional to ask questions and learn more about a career path or company. Business students should speak with their career advisor to learn more about this opportunity, or if you are already working, ask your human resources department if they have a job shadowing program.

Tip #9: Join a professional organization

This is a great way to develop your knowledge, build your network, add to your resume and potentially discover internship and job opportunities. Most professional organizations also offer a discounted student rate. Learn about local organizations here.

Tip #10: Read (or listen) to business books

Build your business acumen with books about business topics, critical thinking and communication, leadership, financial principles or tips to achieve career goals. They can also be great topics to break the ice when networking.

A few recommendations for your bucket list include “Good to Great” by Jim Collins, “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, “The Essays of Warren Buffett” by Warren E. Buffett and Lawrence A. Cunningham, “The Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, “Steve Jobs” by Walter Issacson and “Designing Your Life” by Bill Burnett and Dale Evans.

—Wendy Frost