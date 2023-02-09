College Named One of the Best Business Schools by The Princeton Review

The Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA has been named one of the best on-campus MBA programs by The Princeton Review in its list of Best Business Schools for 2023.

“This ranking reflects the quality of our program in comparison with other schools throughout the world,” said Juan Manuel Sanchez, associate dean of graduate studies and research. “Students in our MBA programs obtain critical business knowledge, leadership skills and a strategic mindset that helps propel them to the next level of their careers.”

The Princeton Review editors weighed more than 60 data points in making their selection of the 243 top schools. Criteria included data from surveys the company conducted in 2021-22 of administrators at schools offering on-campus MBA programs as well as surveys over the past three academic years from students enrolled in the programs. Topics covered included academic offerings, faculty, career services and campus culture.

“All of the business schools that made our list for 2023 deliver exceptional business education and programs,” said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief at The Princeton Review. “We commend them for their excellent academics, and we recommend them highly to prospective MBA applicants.”

Students described the Alvarez on-campus MBA program as “developing rapidly in the UT system, one of the top business schools in the South” with a “high reputation” for top-notch “finance and marketing courses,” “generous scholarships” and “great professors.”

The Alvarez College of Business MBA program provides valuable training for professionals pursuing careers in administration and management through skills learned in core business disciplines such as accounting, economics, finance, management, management science, marketing and others.

Catering to working professionals, the 36-hour MBA program offers the flexibility for students to enroll full or part-time, take courses during the evening and network with professional peers. Specialized tracks and graduate certificates allow students to specialize in disciplines like cyber security, project management or real estate finance and development.

The Princeton Review® is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admissions services company.

–Rebekah Alegria