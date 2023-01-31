Pre-Ph.D. Students Participate in The PhD Project Conference

Two UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business graduate students attended The PhD Project‘s annual conference in Chicago last year. The participants were Veronica Diaz, a MBA student, and Holly King, ’22 a graduate student in the master’s of economics program. They were two of only 180 students selected to participate nationwide.

Both students are members of the college’s Pre-Ph.D. Pathway, which provides students with research experience in order to be competitive candidates for top-rated business and economics Ph.D. programs. The program partners with The PhD Project, an organization focused on diversifying candidates in Ph.D. programs.

Diaz began exploring the possibility of obtaining her Ph.D. after earning her MBA. She was encouraged by Manuel Sanchez, associate dean of graduate studies and research to attend The Ph.D. Project conference to learn more about the benefits of obtaining a doctoral degree.

“I have been interested in obtaining a Ph.D. since I was 12 years old, but the path had always seemed inaccessible. The Pre-Ph.D. Pathway has really opened my eyes to opportunities that were not previously available to me,” stated Diaz.

The students attended the three-day conference where they had the opportunity to connect with current doctoral students, business school representatives, professors and partner organizations.

“Attending this conference has renewed my determination and will help me remain focused and organized to use my own talents to receive my Ph.D.,” said King.

With a rejuvenated outlook on their higher education journey, Diaz and King will both continue to move forward in their pursuit of a Ph.D. by participating in the Alvarez Pre-Ph.D. Pathway. The pathway includes three-course academic courses, participation in research workshops and interaction with current Ph.D. students.

To learn more about the Carlos Alvarez College of Business Pre-Ph.D. Pathway, visit our website https://business.utsa.edu/pre-ph-d-pathway/.

— Rebekah Alegria