Roadrunner Spotlight: Naveen Ratnayeke

Graduating senior Naveen Ratnayeke is a management major with a concentration in human resources. Active with the Society for Human Resource Management, during the past year he has participated in three online internships. Most recently he interned with UTSA’s Talent Acquisition team.

Favorite class

My favorite class is Staffing Organizations. I enjoy learning about the steps of the recruitment cycle. Every organization has different needs. When the organization hires qualified workers, their needs are met.

Favorite professor

My favorite professor is Dr. Heather Staples. I had her for multiple classes during my last few semesters. Her lecture videos and slideshows were very helpful for her students. She is also SHRM’s (Society for Human Resource Management) advisor. She has always been supportive of all of the members. She inspired me to apply for different internships and job opportunities.

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

Personally, I took the time to study the class material more effectively. I improved upon my time management skills. I utilized websites like LinkedIn Learning and Duolingo to learn new skills. I got my driver’s license back in April. I raised my GPA and even made the President’s List multiple semesters! Through 2021 I have been a part of three internships that were online. I believe that 2020 and 2021 have been pretty productive for me.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

I am a management major with a concentration in human resources. I have learned the basics of performance management, compensation, training and development and leading organizations through my time here. I am in a Staffing Organizations class this semester. A concept that comes up in multiple classes is the SWOT analysis. It stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I am currently in three organizations at UTSA. I am the director of communication for SHRM at UTSA. In this role, I manage the social media accounts for the club. I also post about job opportunities and events. I am also in the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Catholic Student Association. I am glad to be a part of these organizations.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I am watching some of the Disney Plus Shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Marvels What If? They are some great shows that I watch with my family when the episodes release. I also have been bingeing The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit films on HBO Max.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

My most recent internship was with UTSA’s Talent Acquisition Team. I received hands-on experience during my two months in the internship. Some of my responsibilities were drafting weekly job postings for the team and sending out new hire emails for orientation. I was also in charge of updating various Excel spreadsheets. I put together metrics reports and created email templates that the team can use. I am grateful to have been a part of these experiences.

What are your future career plans?

My graduation date is December 2021. Right now, I am looking for part-time jobs that I can be a part of during the semester. At the same time, I am looking for full-time positions for when I graduate. Some of the sites I use are LinkedIn and Handshake. I hope to be a full-time recruiter or something related to talent acquisition in the near future.

—Wendy Frost