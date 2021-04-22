Two Business Programs Receive National Recognition

Two business programs have received national praise and recognition from Intelligent.com and MPH Online, both online resources dedicated to helping students find their perfect program match.

Intelligent.com evaluated UTSA’s online cyber security degree program, ranking it No. 26 in the nation in its list of the top 66 online cyber security degree programs and fourth overall in Texas. The online program also earned the “Best Academic Support” designation.

For this ranking, Intelligent.com compared 362 programs based on reputation, course strength, flexibility and cost. UTSA’s unique online cyber security program contextualizes the role of cyber security within the greater business landscape. By building a general knowledge of business alongside highly marketable cyber security skills, graduates are better able to protect and defend valuable information, data and assets.

The dual MBA/Master of Public Health (MPH) program, a collaborative effort between the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business and University of Texas School of Public Health, was recently ranked No. 24 nationally and No. 1 in Texas among the top 30 dual master’s degrees in business administration and public health by MPH Online, an independent online resource for public health students.

To rank the top dual MBA/MPH programs, MPH Online editors sought out all institutions offering a combined business and public health degree, whether on-campus, online or in an executive/accelerated format. From there, the programs were ranked according to three factors: tuition cost, student satisfaction and job placement rate, using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, Niche and College Scorecard.

MPH Online not only commended UTSA and UTSPH for their curriculum and resources, but also their approach to teaching. The joint MBA/MPH program prepares students to integrate business and public health skills into their professional lives, whether they would like to be practitioners, researchers or administrators. Students who enroll in the program can complete the degree simultaneously saving up to one year and approximately 25% of the cost of pursuing the degrees independently.

— Shea Conner and Valerie Bustamante