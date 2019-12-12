Graduate Natalie Torresdey Taking on the World of Banking

Natalie Torresdey is known for giving back to her community, being an excellent student and having a drive for success. Graduating this fall from the UTSA College of Business with honors and a bachelor’s degree in finance, she is ready to take on the world of banking.

Her family immigrated to the United States from Mexico, where they came to San Antonio to set up a small business. Her family’s entrepreneurial spirit inspired her to attend UTSA as a first-generation college student majoring in finance.

Starting at UTSA, she immediately looked for student organizations, and she became involved with the Student Government Association, Alpha Kappa Psi and the Investment Society.

“The best thing about UTSA is our community,” said Torresdey, who is a Distinguished Business Student. “I feel extremely blessed to have made amazing friendships with people who have always pushed me and mentored me throughout my college career.”

Pursuing her dreams, Torresdey worked as a peer mentor for the university and completed two internships. She first interned for JPMorgan Chase and then for USAA, where she accepted a full-time offer as a financial analyst in the Chief Finance Officer’s department.

Not only is she active within the college, but Torresdey was also crowned Miss Latina San Antonio where she organized several events for the Ronald McDonald House. She is also a leader and voice for the Hispanic community of San Antonio, founding her own scholarship foundation, Latinos Serving Latinos, to provide opportunities for high school seniors in the community.

She credits finance faculty members and her mentors Ron Sweet and Lalatendu Misra for furthering her depth of finance and her current success.

“Get involved with as many student organizations as possible,” she said. “My connections and experiences in the Investment Society and Alpha Kappa Psi helped shape me into who I am today.”

–Valerie Quintana