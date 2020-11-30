Nancy Scott Jones Named Associate Director of Employer Relations

Nancy Scott Jones has been named associate director of employer relations for the UTSA College of Business.

She has served the College of Business since 2016 as an associate director with the Center for Student Professional Development.

In this new role Scott Jones will be a member of the Dean’s Office team and has been charged with strengthening college employer relations among employers, students, alumni and faculty and facilitating career opportunities for business students with more employers.

“Expanding the college’s corporate engagement is one of my top priorities,” said Scott Jones. “In this new role, I’ll have the opportunity to collaborate with the college’s external relations team and to work with faculty and staff in connecting with the business community.”

She will also work closely with the University Career Center as well as the university’s Development & Alumni Relations Office.

“My goals are to connect with more alumni and expand our recruiting network to include more national and regional companies,” she said. “I can help companies expand their visibility, partner with top research talent at the College of Business, recruit the next generation of leaders and innovators and share expertise with our students.”

With more than 25 years’ experience in relationship building and developing brand identity for companies and organizations, she previously led her own public relations company, NSJ Communications.

