50th Anniversary Alumni: Michelle Banks, ’14

A self-proclaimed Googler, Michelle Banks is thankful for the support she received from the UTSA College of Business that helped her land a dream job with Google.

Active as a student, Banks was a member of the Business Scholars Program which provides support for first-generation students. She also chartered the UTSA Upsilon Nu chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. along with 27 other women, participated in the college’s Career Action Program and was named one of the 100 best business students in the college.

“I lived in the CSPD,” said Banks, an intern recruiter and staffing partner who just celebrated her fifth anniversary with Google. “I participated in all of their workshops and events. It gave me a glimpse as to what would come next after graduation and boosted my confidence.”

Banks credits Rosa Garza-Girdy, assistant dean of undergraduate studies, and Julio Ramos, associate director of student engagement, with mentoring her while at UTSA. In addition to being one of the first UTSA students to attend the Nestle Diversity Leadership Program, Banks also completed two internships with USAA in human resources and compensation while at UTSA. Although she had a full-time offer from USAA, Banks explored opportunities with Google because she wanted to work with a global company. Now based in New York City, she builds strategies to engage and retain interns at Google.

“I’m excited to help folks that look like me experience Google,” said Banks. “We work hard to have a diverse and representative pipeline. You do not need to be a technical person to work in tech. Any function a business has is here at Google.”

Banks thrives in Google’s unconventional, quirky culture. She also values the flexibility she has as an employee and the ability to own her own schedule. But, her favorite part of the job is when she can call a candidate and extend them a job offer.

“UTSA set me up for success,” she said. “I grew up professionally and gained all of my HR experience there. I love UTSA!”

