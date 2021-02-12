Roadrunner Spotlight: Micaela Biggs

Micaela Biggs is a senior majoring in cyber security. A native of Anson, Texas she is currently interning with Digital Defense. Biggs has learned the value of obtaining certifications as well as the need to continue to learn new technological skills in order to be successful post-graduation. She is the co-president of the Hunger and Homelessness Movement at UTSA and a member of the Computer Security Association and the CompTIA student chapter.

Favorite class

Network Security/Information Assurance

Favorite professor

Rita Mitra

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

COVID has affected my studies in a positive light throughout this semester. It has taught me that digital communication is extremely important and necessary throughout times like this, and it has made me more proficient in learning a variety of software such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams to name a few.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

I have learned from my program of study that certifications and learning numerous technological skills can make a significant impact when looking for jobs post-graduation. This is not a field if you want to relax and spend your days doing nothing. Technology is constantly evolving and needs individuals ready to put in the work to keep online databases secure and away from breach, and the program at UTSA has taught me to strive for success in the field of technology.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I was a College of Business senator in the Student Government Association where I acted as a liaison for business students who demanded to see change through on-campus life. I was a volunteer coordinator for the Hunger and Homelessness Movement where I contacted different organizations throughout San Antonio in order to coordinate times for students to seek volunteer opportunities, whether it be through homeless shelters, soup kitchens and nonprofit church organizations. I am currently co-president of the same organization where we strive to oversee the other officers who are completing their daily tasks as well as keeping volunteers encouraged throughout busy semesters. I am also a member of the Computer Security Association as well as the CompTIA Student Chapter where security undergraduates are given helpful tips and information on how certifications are important for technology professionals.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I am currently watching Forensic Files along with reading The Cuckoo’s Egg, a story following an international hacker who is attempting to breach military bases throughout North America. The protagonist is an astronomer working at a computer lab who is attempting to find and prevent the attacker from causing any more damage to top-secret American bases.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I am currently a management information systems intern for Digital Defense, Inc. where I set up Reconnaissance Network Appliances for potential clients that need them, as well as creating RSE domains for acquiring companies. In the summer of 2021 I will be a technical delivery manager intern for Pearson where I will oversee technical projects within the company as well as learn how to better maneuver cloud applications.

What are your future career plans?

My future career plans are to design a top-of-the-line security system that has never been created. I want to develop everything from scratch. I also want to eventually attain an executive position for a security company and become proficient in cloud infrastructure as well as other types of cloud applications.

—Wendy Frost