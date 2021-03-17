Roadrunner Spotlight: Megan Spiegel

Accounting student Megan Siegel is a member of the college’s Business Honors Program and president of Beta Alpha Psi, an accounting honor society. Always working to pursue her dream of becoming a CPA, she will intern this summer in Israel for an international tax firm.

Favorite class

I truly enjoyed Principles of Accounting 2! It was so cool to learn more about managerial accounting because my dad owns a small business, and I got to apply what I learned to his daily business issues.

Favorite professor

I love Professor Conrad. Although I have only met her online, her class was truly enjoyable, and I love getting to work with her through Beta Alpha Psi (accounting honor society).

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

COVID has definitely given me the opportunity to get more involved at UTSA, and it has made recruiting season for internships much more convenient.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

I have learned a lot about the responsibility of accountants to be ethical in and outside of the accounting profession. Being an accountant means faithfully representing the finances of your own company or a company you are auditing, and I have repeatedly been told the importance of integrity in every one of my accounting classes.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I am currently a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and I am the finance & development intern for Hillel San Antonio (San Antonio Jewish student organization. In the College of Business I am a member of the Business Student Council, and I am the current president of Beta Alpha Psi (accounting honor society). I have served as a Business Studies peer mentor, and I used to be a member of The Professional Businesswomen Society and The Association of Women in Communication.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I am currently listening to Arctic Monkeys and Local Natives! They are two of my favorite bands.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I served as an engagement intern for Hillel San Antonio from 2019-2020 and am now serving as the finance & development intern. This summer I will be completing an internship in Israel through the finance & economics themed internship program run by Onward Israel. I will be working for a boutique Israeli and International tax firm called Nimrod Yaron & Co. in Ramat Gan Israel where I will do tax research and write business papers for the firm.

What are your future career plans?

I hope to secure an accounting internship in auditing for the Spring of 2022 and to eventually work in audit for a few years at a public accounting firm. After gaining vital accounting experience, I then hope to transition into a recruiting position for a public accounting firm or become a professor for undergraduate accounting students.

—Wendy Frost