Graduate Megan Nguyen Begins Cyber Career with Black & Veatch

Megan Nguyen, a senior cyber security major looks forward to crossing the Alamodome graduation stage and making her immigrant parents proud. Inspired to attend UTSA and the Carlos Alvarez College of Business because of the devout dedication to diversity, Nguyen attributes her successes at the university to her parents who escaped the Vietnam war and worked tirelessly to provide her with the resources she needed to succeed. Now as she graduates with a B.B.A. in Cyber Security this fall, she aspires to give back the love and support they’ve given to her.

During your time at UTSA, what organizations have you been involved with?

I had the opportunity to participate in a few organizations and programs during my time at UTSA and at the Alvarez College of Business. I served as a First-Year Experience (FYE) peer mentor and was a member in the UTSA Women in Cybersecurity (WiCYS) organization. As a FYE peer mentor for two semesters, I assisted 50 students and made sure I helped them with any concern that they had. The connections made with fellow mentors and staff members fueled my commitment to having a positive impact on others’ college journeys. I have definitely taken this commitment and applied it to other parts of my life, as FYE showed me that even the smallest differences matter.

WiCYS has been instrumental in my pursuit of a successful career in cybersecurity as a woman in a field predominantly driven by men. The organization has offered invaluable resources, including networking events, educational seminars, scholarships and connections to mentors and peers in the field. These opportunities have significantly contributed to my growth and success in cybersecurity.

Why did you choose your major?

I opted for a career in cybersecurity due to its rapidly growing importance, and my desire to make a meaningful impact wherever I work. Choosing UTSA’s cyber security degree was a natural decision for me, driven by positive feedback about the program’s resources and professors.

Do you have any professional work experience or internships you have taken part in?

Yes, I was an IT intern for UTS tech solutions on the Endpoint engineering team here at UTSA. I also was able to hold a cybersecurity internship for Black & Veatch.

What have been some of your proudest accomplishments at UTSA?

One of my proudest accomplishments includes making a difference in first-year students lives as a FYE peer mentor. I got incredible feedback from my mentees, that made me truly feel like I was making a difference in bettering their experiences here at UTSA.

Another accomplishment of mine was being able to secure two internships in my time here at UTSA, one of them being for academic credit.

What is your favorite thing about being a Roadrunner? What will you miss?

My favorite thing about being a Roadrunner was the constant feeling of community and support UTSA staff and students provided. I will miss being on campus and giving back to the Roadrunner community through peer mentorship.

What are your plans upon graduating from UTSA this fall?

I will be returning to Black & Veatch for a full-time position as an Information Security Associate!

What advice do you have for current business students?

My advice would be to take advantage of what the Carlos Alvarez College of Business provides, as the resources are plentiful, and they can provide an extreme advantage when pursuing career goals. Many students choose to ignore the resources or wait until the last second.

Final thoughts?

I express my gratitude to the UTS Endpoint Engineering team for their unwavering support and guidance during my internship at UTSA. Additionally, I want to thank my former faculty internship supervisor, Rita Mitra, for her guidance and kind words throughout the internship as well. These interactions at UTSA were particularly meaningful to me, especially as it marked my first professional journey.

— Rebekah Alegria