Meet a Roadrunner: Tito Sanchez

Meet Tito Sanchez, an undergraduate cyber security student at the Carlos Alvarez College of Business!

Expected Graduation: Summer 2023

Favorite class, professor or topic you’ve learned about this year?

I have had a few favorite classes, professors, and a TA that have had a significant impact on me.

First, Dr. Mitra has always been a helping hand when it comes to navigating the cyber field. Her class on operating systems played a crucial role in advancing my career.

Second, Intrusion Detection & Incident Response with Professor Munoz was another standout experience. Professor Munoz consistently dedicated his time to ensure that we understood the material and grasped the concepts fully. Additionally, as this class coincided with my cybersecurity job, I was able to apply the techniques learned in a real-world environment.

Lastly, a teaching assistant named Rozina Dhanani made a remarkable difference in my academic journey. Attending each and every study session she conducted single-handedly contributed to my success in passing accounting courses.

What hobbies or interests do you have outside of school?

I’m a simple guy! Outside of school, I enjoy playing games and eating food.

What is the most memorable experience you have had at UTSA?

During my first semester, I received a scholarship hosted by the intelligence community. Prior to this, I had never imagined that I would be granted a scholarship, let alone one that was associated with such a prestigious and influential sector. This unexpected opportunity not only boosted my confidence and sparked my interest in further exploring the cyber security world.

As a result, I decided to attend an online seminar hosted by the NSA. which allowed me to network with professionals and learn about the various career paths within the field.

Overall, receiving the scholarship has been the most memorable experience in my college journey thus far, as it not only provided financial support but also opened doors to a fascinating world that I may never have discovered otherwise.

What challenges have you faced in your academic journey and how did you overcome them?

I believe a major challenge I faced in my academic journey was time management. I moved here from California on my own, and although my parents were willing to support me, I yearned for independence. My first and second semesters were challenging, but it wasn’t until my third semester that time management became a significant issue. I juggled a part-time job and gig work to make ends meet while taking five classes, one of which was the highly demanding accounting course.

To cope with my limited time, I began creating daily task lists and prioritizing assignments based on their due dates. I also noticed my grades starting to slip, so I decided to attend study sessions with a teaching assistant. Some days, I would focus on just one class, while on others, I had to work on multiple subjects. Overcoming this challenge provided me with valuable experience in managing time and delegating tasks effectively.

Do you have any previous internships or upcoming job offers you are proud of?

I began an internship with CrowdStrike as a Falcon Complete Analyst Intern in the summer of 2022. I am proud to share that I will be starting a full-time position with them in the summer of 2023 upon completion of my classes.

What do you hope to achieve in your future career?

I hope that one day I will be able to start my own cybersecurity business. My aim would be to assist in protecting endpoints for smaller businesses that are more susceptible to attacks.

— Rebekah Alegria