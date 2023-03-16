Meet a Roadrunner: Kaylen Garza

Meet Kaylen Garza, a MBA graduate student at the Carlos Alvarez College of Business!

Expected Graduation: 2024

Favorite class, professor or topic you’ve learned about this year?

I started my MBA program in the fall of 2022. Business Foundations, taught by Dr. Davied, is the most insightful class I’ve ever taken in the program. Business Foundations gives new MBA’s an overview of business topics while creating the foundation of principle themes that advanced MBA classes will build on in future semesters.

What hobbies or interests do you have outside of school?

My passion for business doesn’t stop outside the Alvarez College of Business. Outside of school, you can find me creating for Panoramic Ocean. Panoramic Ocean is a purpose-driven brand where the planet and people intersect to be purposeful for conserving marine life. Through this brand, I’ve launched over 50+ products, raised hundreds of dollars for oceanic conservation and humanitarian causes, created the ‘Wave Rider ambassador program’, and started the journal. Panoramic Ocean receives thousands of clicks on social media and our websites. It’s a wonderful creative outlet for me and births positivity.

What is the most memorable experience you have had at UTSA?

When I was accepted to the Alvarez College of Business, I was given a chance to pivot into a new career. That first semester of enrolling in my first classes, going to orientation and buying rowdy merch is a memory I will never forget.

What challenges have you faced in your academic journey and how did you overcome them?

UTSA is a pillar of San Antonio and my journey. In the last two semesters of my undergraduate, I landed my dream job at SeaWorld San Antonio. I gained amazing experience and an incredible work ethic. When I decided to step away from the zoological field, I began applying to jobs armed with my liberal arts degree and dolphin experience. Surprisingly, the only job I could get hired at was a retail store. When I decided to further my education, UTSA was there to help. The admissions office took the time to help me pivot into my new trajectory at the Alvarez College of Business.

Do you have any previous/upcoming internships/job offers you are proud of?

Currently, I am interning at the Walt Disney Company as a professional intern in the Merchandise Planning Department. In my role, I support various Disney initiatives in the hardline department. For example, I’ve worked on a unique project, StarWars Batuu Savi’s and Droid Depot (Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World). I assist the head planner in analyzing performance utilization and making unit-buying decisions from the data. By working on StarWars Batuu, I’ve met amazing people and even walked the Walt Disney World location.

This summer I will join H-E-B as an intern in Supply Chain Operations. Receiving internship offers from two amazing companies was made possible through the help of UTSA. Our university hosts career fairs where I met with H-E-B recruiters and learned what the company looked for in a candidate. In addition, the Alvarez Student Success Center met with me multiple times to perfect my interview skills.

What do you hope to achieve in your future career?

I look to my future with excitement and positivity. I look forward to finishing my MBA from UTSA. My ultimate goal is to continue to expand Panoramic Ocean and launch the non-profit sector of the brand in 2025. Regarding my professional career, I look forward to joining a company committed to excellence and community.

