Meet a Roadrunner: Jackson Billings

Meet Jackson Billings, a Master of Science in Information Technology graduate student at the Carlos Alvarez College of Business!

Expected Graduation: 2024

Favorite class, professor or topic you’ve learned about this year?

Out of all the great professors I have taken at UTSA, I would have to say my favorite is Robert Kaufman. His classes are very challenging and encourage me to perform to the best of my ability, and in the end, contribute to my success. My favorite class is either Intrusion Detection & Response with Kaufman or Industrial Control Systems with Dr. Glenn Dietrich.

What hobbies or interests do you have outside of school?

I love being active and playing pickleball! I created the Pickleball at UTSA organization in 2021, so since then I pretty much play every day. I also love working with new technology and going to networking events.

What is the most memorable experience you have had at UTSA?

I think the most memorable experiences I have had at UTSA are the big social events that get thrown every year, such as BestFest and Howdy Rowdy Bash at Six Flags.

What challenges have you faced in your academic journey and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge I have faced in my academic journey has to be managing a school and work-life balance. Being able to complete my homework and lab reports on time, but also working part time at UTSA can be hard. However, by creating an effective calendar and learning proper time management, I can keep a high GPA and perform well at my job.

Do you have any previous/upcoming internships/job offers you are proud of?

I will be performing my second consecutive internship with the Air Force this summer, working in their Cyber Operations division. After my graduation in 2024, I will be continuing my cyber security career with the Air Force.

What do you hope to achieve in your future career?

I hope to take the work ethic and skills that I have developed at UTSA and apply them to my professional career. No matter where I decide to work, my number one goal is to make an impact anywhere I go. In the future, my plans are to start my own cyber security company.

— Rebekah Alegria