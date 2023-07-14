Meet a Roadrunner: Daisy Flores

Meet Daisy Lopez, an undergraduate accounting student from Wichita Falls, TX in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business!

Expected Graduation: December 2023

Favorite class, professor or topic you’ve learned about this year?

I am surprised to say that my favorite class this year was Intro to Environmental Science with Professor Terri Matiella. Learning about the effect that humans have on the planet, and what I can do to help keep our home healthy and flourishing was interesting and a nice change of pace from crunching numbers.

What hobbies or interests do you have outside of school?

I am a mom of three adventurous little boys, so my time outside of school consists of playing hide and seek, having Nerf gun battles and enjoying family game nights!

What is the most memorable experience you have had at UTSA?

I have been lucky enough to take part in two global treks while at UTSA. Getting to travel and learn how to better network with business professionals has been so impactful to my professional development.

What challenges have you faced in your academic journey, and how did you overcome them?

I think the biggest challenge that I have faced is being older than my peers and being a mom. I used to stray away from opportunities for fear of not fitting in. I am happy to say that at UTSA there is such an inclusive culture, and I have met so many amazing people from all different backgrounds. Once I opened myself up to the opportunities around UTSA, like the Business Honors Program and Beta Alpa Psi, I realized that the differences between our peers is what makes our relationships so valuable.

Do you have any previous internships or upcoming job offers you are proud of?

I started my career as an accounting assistant for Whataburger’s corporate office. Currently, I am a tax intern with Deloitte. My internship was during the spring, but I was lucky enough to be extended, and I am still there. This coming January I will also be interning with RSM in the tax department.

What do you hope to achieve in your future career?

My current goal is to pass the CPA exam and to hopefully stay in public accounting. As of right now I only have tax experience, but I do also want to experience the audit side before I make a final decision. Whichever service line I end up in, my overall goal is to join a company that will help broaden my skill set through a wide range of experiences and continue to make my family proud.

— Rebekah Alegria