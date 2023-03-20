Meet a Roadrunner: Brian Vu

Meet Brian Vu, an undergraduate finance major at the Carlos Alvarez College of Business!

Favorite class, professor or topic you’ve learned about this year?

My favorite class right now is Principle of Finance with Ron Sweet.

What hobbies or interests do you have outside of school?

I like to have a good time with my friends. My hobbies are boxing, cooking and playing poker.

What is the most memorable experience you have had at UTSA?

Because every day has been going well for me since the beginning of the school year, I don’t have a specific memorable experience. My involvement with The Investment Society and Business Student Council has been a great experience for me.

What challenges have you faced in your academic journey and how did you overcome them?

One of the challenges I have had is maintaining a work-life balance. While I still want to maintain my GPA and career-beneficial experiences, I really enjoy socializing and talking to new people. The key lesson I am learning is to relax while still working toward my goals. Because finance is very interesting to me, I enjoy working on investment projects from class and The Investment Society.

Do you have any previous/upcoming internships/job offers you are proud of?

As a freshman, I got my first internship at the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce through the Citymester program with Honors College. This summer I secured an internship with Victory Capital as a fixed-income research analyst. In addition, working at the UTSA Success Center this semester has been a great experience.

What do you hope to achieve in your future career?

My future goal is to get into the buy side of the financial industry. While still maintaining my reputation at work, I also want to start a fashion brand as my side hustle.

— Rebekah Alegria