Meet a Roadrunner: Ashley Niemeyer

Meet Ashley Niemeyer, an undergraduate finance student at the Carlos Alvarez College of Business!

Expected Graduation: Fall 2023

Favorite class, professor or topic you’ve learned about this year?

My favorite class so far has been FIN 3463 with John Toohey. In this course, we are studying the core components of debt markets by analyzing documents such as credit and guaranty agreements. It is a smaller class, so I am able to ask a lot of questions and he is more than happy to help me!

What hobbies or interests do you have outside of school?

I started running and completed my first marathon in March of 2022. I am currently training for a triathlon and will be competing this May. I am not the best swimmer so that has been my main training focus. I enjoy learning new sports. I recently went skiing in New Mexico and was able to complete a green three-mile run.

What is the most memorable experience you have had at UTSA?

My most memorable experience at UTSA has been participating in a semester exchange program through the Alvarez College of Business. I lived and studied in Strasbourg, France for almost 5 months! I traveled with my best friend to Budapest, Hungary where we went caving. We also went to Vienna and saw a Mozart concert in the Golden Hall and went to the Czech Republic and walked on the Charles Bridge! I was also able to build friendships with people all across the world and immerse myself in a completely new culture.

What challenges have you faced in your academic journey and how did you overcome them?

Naturally, one of the main challenges during my academic journey is struggling to understand the course material well. There have been several classes where I was having trouble grasping certain concepts. To overcome this, I sought tutoring services, mainly through the Direct Assistance Program. I was able to talk face-to-face with someone who could break it down for me to understand.

Do you have any previous/upcoming internships/job offers you are proud of?

I was offered a Financial Planning and Analysis internship at H-E-B this upcoming summer. I am very excited and thankful for this opportunity!

What do you hope to achieve in your future career?

I hope to have a future career that positively impacts the lives of others. Perhaps through a company that supports the community it serves or teaches others how to manage their personal finances.

— Rebekah Alegria