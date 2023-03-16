Meet a Roadrunner: Ana Sanchez

Meet Ana Sanchez, an undergraduate finance student at the Carlos Alvarez College of Business!

Expected Graduation: 2023

Favorite class, professor or topic you’ve learned about this year?

My favorite class right now is Intro to Risk Management with Ron Sweet. It’s really insightful learning the different definitions of risk individuals and institutions have and seeing if they actually have a proper approach for mitigating the risk in regard to their definition.

What hobbies or interests do you have outside of school?

I really like listening to music, painting and going to the gym. These are just three of my hobbies I really enjoy outside of school that not only keep me active but keep me creative.

What is the most memorable experience you have had at UTSA?

The most memorable experience I have had so far comes with being the President of the Investment society for about two years now. I had to step up to the plate in the middle of a semester when I got elected to be President by the committee. Having the courage at the time to hold such responsibility really paid off because now I am motivating society members to do the same!

We have achieved so much, and I have many memorable experiences like receiving the EMBA scholarship, going to Costa Rica, teaching a python portfolio optimization class and teaching a healthcare sector. Seeing others work hard and strive to be their best is something really special to me, so this is my number one experience throughout my undergrad!

What challenges have you faced in your academic journey and how did you overcome them?

I’ve been underestimated throughout my academic journey while struggling with stress. These are constant struggles even today, but I have learned to stick to my roots and keep moving forward to surpass all barriers I come across. Now I’m not bothered by being underestimated because I can prove people wrong. It’s just another challenge for me to easily overcome and motivates me more to go above and beyond!

Whenever I find myself stressed, I just take a step back and write it all out before I even think about moving forward. Having hobbies is key to reducing stress and getting your head straight to analyze situations with a fresh mindset!

Do you have any previous/upcoming internships/job offers you are proud of?

I’m proud of interning with The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company (UTIMCO) throughout my undergrad! Because I am about to graduate, I’m proud to say I have a current job offer with Moody’s in New York!

What do you hope to achieve in your future career?

I hope to achieve change in my future career. No matter where I end up after graduation, I aim to create an impact within my workplace, enjoy my responsibilities and learn every day to maximize my potential.

— Rebekah Alegria