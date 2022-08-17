Mark Leung Named Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies

Mark T. Leung has been named associate dean of undergraduate studies in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA. Leung had served as the interim associate dean since 2021.

“There are few people as passionate about undergraduate students as Mark,” said Jonathon Halbesleben, dean of the Alvarez College of Business. “His tremendous energy coupled with his deep institutional knowledge will serve the college well as we focus on enhancing the success of all of our undergraduate students.”

Leung will be responsible for managing the college’s undergraduate programs, which encompass more than 6,500 students and 14 majors. In addition he will oversee the college’s Student Success Center that is focused on academic excellence, experiential learning and professional development in a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment.

“Taking on this position is a major milestone in my personal advancement and career,” said Leung, professor of management science and statistics. “I look forward to inspiring my team to strive for excellence in supporting our students’ academic dreams.”

While serving as the interim associate dean for the past nine months, Leung was able to update policies to remove roadblocks in academic programs, streamline administrative processes and work with administrators and department chairs to enhance student learning.

“This position allows me to see the big picture,” said Leung, who previously served as chair of the Department of Management Science and Statistics. “It has opened my eyes to things that I hadn’t thought about before as a faculty member.”

Joining UTSA in 1999, Leung teaches in the areas of production and service operations, supply chain management and applied business analytics. Recognized for teaching and research excellence, he has received numerous awards including the UT System’s most prominent teaching honor—the Regent’s Outstanding Teaching Award. He holds a Ph.D. in operations management from Indiana University.

One priority for Leung this year is to work to enhance the connection between academic departments and academic support units to better serve business students. “My goal is to leverage our strengths so that students will be able to incorporate essential elements above and beyond classroom learning into their education.”

He also has been instrumental in enhancing the college’s undergraduate research programming through the Undergraduate Research Enterprise platform that includes the Pre-Ph.D. Pathway, the Alvarez Fellows program and the business research competency.

“My goal is to enrich our students’ academic journey at UTSA and elevate the Alvarez College of Business’ success through our four pillars of engagement: research and innovation, professional development and leadership, service and community learning and global and intercultural fluency,” said Leung. “Our academic programs coupled with our experiential learning opportunities make our graduates invaluable contributors in the workplace and within society.”

