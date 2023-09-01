Leung Named a Romo Endowed Professor

Mark Leung, associate dean of undergraduate studies in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business, has been selected as the newest recipient of the Ricardo Romo Ph.D. Endowed Professorship. Established in 2009, the two-year appointment awards faculty in the Honors College for their exceptional teaching, research, leadership and service to students.

Over the course of the professorship, selected faculty design and teach two or more experiential learning courses in the Honors College and give an annual public lecture in their area of expertise.

“This professorship allows us to further support these outstanding faculty as they develop new and enriching classroom experiences that will promote deeper learning for students,” said Jill Fleuriet, vice provost for honors education.

Leung is a professor of management science and statistics. His research interests include machine learning and its applications, the design of artificial intelligence systems, data and predictive analytics, business forecasting, financial markets and trading models and machine-human interactions and their impact on decision making.

Leung’s Honors course will focus on supply chain management and will be based on a loosely structured but guided class environment with open-ended activities and assessments that will encourage teamwork and teach students how to successfully deal with the ambiguity and uncertainty of the corporate world. Through active and peer learning and hands-on discovery, students will achieve a higher level of critical thinking and analytical skills while gaining global perspective by mapping out real-world supply chain scenarios.

In total, the Honors College offers six Romo professorships on a rolling basis, with three appointments opening each year.

UTSA recognizes the university’s highest achieving faculty with more than 85 endowed and named chairs, professorships and fellowships. The funding received through these endowments supports faculty in their research and scholarly activities while promoting academic success for their students.

— Chloe Johnson