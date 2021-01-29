Roadrunner Spotlight: MBA Student Marisa Llano

A Roadrunner at heart, Marisa Llano returned to her alma mater after completing her undergraduate degree in biology to study in the MBA program. The flexibility of the program as well as the rankings from Hispanic Business and the Princeton Review solidified her choice. “I hope to gain business and management skills and create lasting relationships with my peers where we can support and encourage one another,” she said.

Favorite class

Marketing Management is where I learned to apply and execute the skills needed in today’s advertising market to aid in the success of a company.

Favorite professor

Dr. David Johnsen is obviously an expert in his field, and it was great to be able to learn from him. The information he provided was very useful and could be put into practice immediately. Dr. Johnsen provided case studies for us where we put our arithmetic and critical thinking skills to use.

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

Due to COVID, I was unable to attend face-to-face lectures. It saddened me knowing that my cohort would be unable to gather in a social setting. I look forward for the day my cohort can organize study groups in the JPL to study, share our knowledge and experiences. For now, see you all online!

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

The MBA program at UTSA has aided me in developing a toolbox of quantitative and soft skills in business and management, which I can use to advance in my career. I have learned to speak the language of business, lead a team and create and evaluate company strategies.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

Society of Human Resource Management Student Chapter – Director of SHRM Merit Awards

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I have been reading First, Break All the Rules by Marcus Buckingham and have been listening to John Hagee Ministries, Joseph Prince and Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

As part of the Human Resources department for an oil and gas company called Lewis Energy Group, I recruit the right talent, manage staff wellness initiatives, structure compensation packages and engage with heads of department.

What are your future career plans?

“The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled” is a quote I hold true. Thus, I will continue to learn and expand my horizon. After my MBA, I plan to obtain my SPHR certification and become a Director of Human Resources.

–Wendy Frost