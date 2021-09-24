Kai Xu Named Lutcher Brown Fellow

Kai Xu, associate professor of management in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business, was selected to receive a Lutcher Brown Fellowship. Xu was one of seven UTSA faculty members chosen for this honor. The one-year, nonrecurring appointment provides substantive funding to help advance faculty research. The appointment is effective through Aug. 31, 2022.

“These newly-tenured faculty have demonstrated an outstanding record of excellence in their scholarly activities and commitment to student success,” said Kimberly Andrews Espy, UTSA provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “It is my honor to be able to help accelerate the success of their research programs through this fellowship.”

Xu joined UTSA’s faculty in 2015 after receiving her Ph.D. from Texas A&M University. Her research interests broadly focus on two areas: international strategy and corporate governance. She is interested in and has been working on such topics as the application of institutional theory in international context; family firm international strategies; and corporate governance issues in emerging economies.

“I am sincerely honored to receive the Lutcher Brown Fellowship,” said Xu. “I am so grateful for the generous research support provided by UTSA. This fellowship will provide me with a solid foundation as I embark upon a new chapter of my career, both in research as well as in mentoring students. I also want to express my gratitude for the support I received from the college as well as the Department of Management. ”

Xu plans to use the funds from the fellowship to bolster her research efforts. Her research has been published in the Journal of Operations Management, Journal of World Business and Long Range Planning, among others.

“Dr. Xu consistently publishes in elite and high-quality journals, oftentimes several publications in one year,” said Pamela C. Smith, interim dean and Bodenstedt Chair in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business. “She has made notable contributions in the field of international strategy, and her focus on international strategy and family businesses provide a foundation for future collaborative work that impacts our global business community.”

The Lutcher Brown Fellowship was established in 2020 with funds from the Lutcher Brown Endowment for Academic Excellence to help recently-tenured faculty accelerate the success of their research. Fellows are nominated by academic leadership and selected by the provost through a competitive process.

UTSA’s 81 endowed chairs and professorships recognize the scholarship and research of the institution’s highest-achieving faculty scholars. Endowed faculty members use the funding they receive from these appointments to support existing and new scholarly activities as well as student academic success.

—Kelly Holguin