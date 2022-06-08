Jonathon Halbesleben Begins Duties as Dean of the Carlos Alvarez College of Business

Jonathon Halbesleben began his duties as the seventh dean of the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at The University of Texas at San Antonio this month. He is the first UTSA dean to hold two chaired appointments as both the Bodenstedt Chair for the Dean of Business and the Tom C. Frost Distinguished University Chair for Business Excellence.

With a demonstrated record of leading complex educational enterprises, he guides a business school that encompasses almost 8,000 students, 30 academic degree programs and 190 faculty and staff.

“I recognize the enormous responsibility I have been entrusted with in this role,” said Halbesleben. “I was drawn to UTSA largely because of the deep commitment to serving historically-underserved communities. My passion and experience for leveraging the power of higher education to transform underserved communities fits well with that commitment. My hope is always to contribute to something bigger than myself for the good of others. I’m grateful to have that opportunity here.”

Reflecting on this role since his appointment was announced in January, Halbesleben’s vision is that the Alvarez College of Business becomes a business school that others seek to emulate. And, one that the college’s stakeholders are proud to contribute to because the college is changing the world through our students, research and relationships with the business community.

“Since accepting the position, my experiences have confirmed that the Alvarez College of Business has a strong foundation in place,” he said. “I am thrilled to join with Alvarez College of Business faculty, staff and students to build on that foundation to create an internationally-recognized college that is ambitious, bold and dynamic.”

Halbesleben has identified three areas of priority within the college: student success, research impact and community engagement.

“We know that well-designed student success initiatives help all students, but they have a greater impact on members of underrepresented communities,” he said. “By enhancing our professional development and experiential learning programs, we can ensure that our students are well-served and make an immediate impact in their careers. Their careers start the moment they walk in the door at the Alvarez College of Business, not when they leave.”

In regards to research impact, Halbesleben will work with faculty to increase research productivity, expand doctoral program enrollments in the college and increase sponsored research grant activity.

“Our faculty, who have consistently been ranked in the top 100 of business schools nationwide, are conducting research that is changing the way we think about business,” he said. “Working together, we are poised to transform the San Antonio business community.”

Finally, Halbesleben stresses that building connections with the business community will be a priority that he takes immediate action on. “The starting point will be meeting with as many people as possible, listening to their needs and helping build connections between our programs and those needs. We’ll not only focus on developing workforce-ready skills, but also help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.”

In addition to his administrative duties at UTSA, Halbesleben will serve as professor of management. He has written or edited 17 books and published over 95 peer-reviewed journal articles on topics such as employee well-being, work-family issues and relationships in and out of the workplace. His research has been funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense, among others. He is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

Prior to joining UTSA in June 2022, Halbesleben served in administrative positions for 12 years at the University of Alabama, first as senior associate dean and Russell Professor of Business Administration in the Culverhouse College of Business and then as dean of the College of Continuing Studies.

Halbesleben earned his Ph.D. and M.S. in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University.

—Wendy Frost