Patricia Diaz Dennis to Keynote College’s International Women’s Day Event

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business is hosting an Empowering Leaders Symposium at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

Patricia Diaz Dennis, retired senior vice president and assistant general counsel at AT&T and executive-in-residence in the college’s Center for Professional Excellence, will keynote the symposium.

She will share career and leadership advice and provide tips on ways to successfully interact with senior leadership in the boardroom.

“As part of the college’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programming, we are proud to sponsor this event empowering both future and current women business leaders,” said Pamela C. Smith, interim dean of the Alvarez College of Business and Bodenstedt Chair. “Patricia Diaz Dennis will provide an educational and aspirational message for our students as well as alumni, business and community leaders.”

Diaz Dennis currently serves on two public company boards: Entravision Communications Corporation and Amalgamated Bank. Since graduating from Loyola Law School, she has achieved many firsts in government, the legal profession and the communications industry.

The symposium will be held in the UTSA Student Union Denman Room 2.01.28. A networking reception follows the lecture, which is free and open to the public.

Event registration is available online. For more information, contact cobrequests@utsa.edu.

—Wendy Frost