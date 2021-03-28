Roadrunner Spotlight: Isabella Hinojosa

For someone whose career path leads to pediatric oncology, Isabella Hinojosa is an unlikely business major. But, Hinojosa has found that the college’s bachelor’s degree in statistics and data science is the right fit for her along with her pre-med major. She is the founder and president of the Rowdy Chess Club.

Favorite class

Biochemistry

Favorite professor

Joseph Campbell

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

Honestly, my BACK hurts. I’m sure many students can relate, but not getting up and down and staying stationary for the majority of the day for work and school is taxing on my back.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

I’ve learned how useful and practical statistics is for day to day life. It’s not a major that you don’t know what to do with, it’s something you can go into any field you can imagine and do anything with. I’m also pre-med, but doing my statistics major has allowed me to explore areas I wouldn’t have otherwise been able to explore as a traditional biology or chemistry major.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I am the founder and president of the Rowdy Chess Club, the only chess club servicing UTSA and one of the largest chess clubs in Texas colleges and universities.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I love $NOT, I have no idea if anyone knows who that is. I watch a lot of anime, but with school it’s slowed down. I’m currently watching Toradora, Dr. Stone, Promised Neverland, Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I have over 5 years of swim coaching experience, and I hope to use that as a future pediatric oncologist. I wanted to learn how to talk to children, how to relate to them, and how to manage situations where kids might be fearful. I am also currently a peer mentor with FYE on campus, and I am using that to help shape my interpersonal skills with young adults, also applicable to my future career.

What are your future career plans?

I jumped ahead earlier! I hope to be a pediatric oncologist.

—Wendy Frost