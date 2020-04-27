College’s Information Systems Program Ranked No. 11 by GradReports

The University of Texas at San Antonio College of Business undergraduate program in information systems was ranked No. 11 in the nation by GradReports for earning potential.

The ranking was based on median alumni salary utilizing data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard released in 2019.

The median alumni salary for information systems majors at the UTSA College of Business was $53,500.

“As one of the fastest-growing majors in the UTSA College of Business, our cyber security and information systems programs are popular with our students,” said Nicole Beebe, chair of the Department of Information Systems and Cyber Security. “In addition to choosing a major tied to their interests, the high salary and placement rates within this field makes this an attractive program.”

The college’s Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems degree program provides a foundation to apply basic information technologies in a business organization. Students learn computer hardware and software analysis and telecommunications skills that can be applied to decision making, organizational design and new product development. Careers in this area include database administrator, network engineer, systems analyst and systems developer.

GradReports was created as a tool to help students use data to make better decisions about careers and education.

—Wendy Frost