Nicole Beebe Selected for IAspire Leadership Academy

Cyber security expert Nicole Beebe has been named a fellow in the third cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy, a national leadership program for academics in the STEM fields. The program aims to help STEM faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at institutions of higher learning.

Beebe is chair of the Department of Information Systems and Cyber Security and the Melvin Lachman Chair in Entrepreneurship in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business. She is a leading expert in digital forensics, cyber security and data analytics who has over 20 years of industry and government experience in information security and digital forensics.