College Mourns Loss of Executive Director of Development Holly Richards

Holly Gallo Richards, executive director of development at the UTSA College of Business, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8 following a two-year battle with a rare form of neuro-endocrine cancer.

She joined the UTSA College of Business in 2017 and was instrumental in leading development efforts for the college as well as the college’s advisory boards. She hosted donors and corporate partners at meetings and events and had a passion for connecting people to the university. Richards began her career at UTSA in 2014 as the executive director for corporate and foundation engagement in the central development office. In that role she facilitated several UTSA delegation trips to Washington, DC to connect UTSA leadership to key stakeholders.

“She fought a valiant battle and did it with grace and courage,” said Gerry Sanders, dean and Bodenstedt Chair in the College of Business. “It was an honor to be able to work with her. Even in the depths of her battle, she always brought a smile and positive attitude to every conversation.”

Born in San Antonio, Richards relocated to Chicago with her family and attended Lake Forest College. She started her career in politics in Chicago before moving to Washington, D.C. to further her professional aspirations.

Richards had a passion for people and made friends easily and quickly. Her infectious laugh, carefree attitude and smile lit up a room. She made a lasting impact on all of the people who knew her, and she will be missed by her UTSA family.

Richards is survived by her husband, Jeff; her daughter, Ava Rose; her parents, Helen (Flores) and Oscar Gallo; her sister, Julie Gallo; her brother-in-law, Greg; and nephew, Aiden. She is also survived by a tremendous group of supportive and loving friends and neighbors. The family wants to thank all of the doctors and caregivers across the country, especially at UT Health, her colleagues at UTSA and her friends who supported them through her journey.

In honor of her wishes, a celebration of life will take place in early spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cibolo Nature Center & Farm or The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health. Condolences can be left for the family with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home.

